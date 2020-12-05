California certifies election results to clear Joe Biden’s path to White House

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon



The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago

Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined"



On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he expects his January 20 inauguration to be a "more imaginative" virtual event. Business Insider reports the event will be much like the 2020 DNC. "It is.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago