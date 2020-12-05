Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California certifies election results to clear Joe Biden’s path to White House

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
California has certified its presidential election and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon [Video]

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined" [Video]

Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined"

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he expects his January 20 inauguration to be a "more imaginative" virtual event. Business Insider reports the event will be much like the 2020 DNC. "It is..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Officially Secures Electoral College Majority After California Certifies Votes

 California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for President-elect Biden, officially handing him the majority...
CBS 2 Also reported by •SBS

Biden Bizarrely Jokes He Would Get Sick & Resign If He Ever Disagrees With Kamala on Moral Principle

Biden Bizarrely Jokes He Would Get Sick & Resign If He Ever Disagrees With Kamala on Moral Principle Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who is projected to win the US presidential election if the Electoral College certifies election results on 14 December,...
WorldNews

Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process....
CBS News