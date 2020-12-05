Dance queen Arlene Phillips on tough times she's faced and advice to other families Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

She's a showbiz legend - the glamorous former Strictly Come Dancing judge who first rose to fame as the director and choreographer of risque dance troupe Hot Gossip in the 1970s. But not so many people know that Arlene Phillips, now 77, went through the emotional pain of seeing her father battle Alzheimer's for more than a decade, before he died in 2000. She's a showbiz legend - the glamorous former Strictly Come Dancing judge who first rose to fame as the director and choreographer of risque dance troupe Hot Gossip in the 1970s. But not so many people know that Arlene Phillips, now 77, went through the emotional pain of seeing her father battle Alzheimer's for more than a decade, before he died in 2000. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

