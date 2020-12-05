Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Banton withdraws from Brisbane Heat team for Big Bash League over bio-bubble fatigue

BBC News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
England batsman Tom Banton withdraws from the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Banton English cricketer

England's Banton withdraws from BBL after struggles with living in bio-bubbles

 England batsman Tom Banton withdraws from the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".
BBC News

Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat Cricket team


Big Bash League Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league

Bairstow set for England Test recall after pulling out of Big Bash

 Batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the England Test squad for January's proposed tour of Sri Lanka after withdrawing from the Big Bash League.
BBC News

England: Jonny Bairstow set for Test recall in Sri Lanka

 Batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the England Test squad for January's proposed tour of Sri Lanka after withdrawing from the Big Bash League.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

Andrew Flintoff: Former England all-rounder discusses mental health with Eddie Hearn

 Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff discusses mental health with friend and sports promoter Eddie Hearn on the No Passion, No Point podcast.
BBC News

South Africa v England: Tourists' 'unconfirmed' coronavirus cases declared false

 Two members of England's touring party who gave "unconfirmed positive" coronavirus tests will return to the UK after testing and analysis shows they are not..
BBC News
England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears [Video]

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England’s ODI series against South Africa postponed amid concerns over the mental and physical health of the players surrounding COVID-19

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

How Big Bash lost its way after trying to chase IPL riches

 Just hours out from BBL10, the view from England is that 'drastic' expansion has led to plummeting attendances and forced marquee players to ply their trade...
Brisbane Times

White Rock Minerals explores opportunities to progress Mt Carrington Project in strong gold-silver price environment

 White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is exploring opportunities to advance the Mt Carrington Gold-Silver Project, especially in a very strong gold...
Proactive Investors

Cher Heads Out For Interviews Before Asking Fans To Help Her Rescue Another Animal

 Cher steps out of her hotel in a sharp black and white colorblock look in London, England on Wednesday (December 9). The 74-year-old iconic star and singer...
Just Jared