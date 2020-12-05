Global  
 

Jonathan Rea for Sports Personality of the Year is 'niche' and 'regional' argument, says Gabby Logan on BBC's Fighting Talk

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Jonathan Rea for Sports Personality of the Year is 'niche' and 'regional' argument, says Gabby Logan on BBC's Fighting TalkBBC journalist Gabby Logan has threatened to rile Jonathan Rea's legion of supporters all over again with comments on Five Live on Saturday morning.
