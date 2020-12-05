Global  
 

Joe Biden wouldn’t have defeated Donald Trump in the election without LGBT+ voters, analysis shows

PinkNews Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden wouldn’t have won the US election if he didn’t have the backing of LGBT+ voters, new analysis has found. The share of voters identifying as LGBT+ was higher this year than in any previous election and their overwhelming support for Biden was crucial to his victory,  according to data from the AP...
