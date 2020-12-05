Global  
 

England lucky to have Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope says Carlo Ancelotti

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 December 2020
Gareth Southgate is fortunate to be able to choose between Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope as England’s number one goalkeeper, according to Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.
