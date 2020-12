Millwall v Derby: Game overshadowed by fans booing players taking a knee before kick-off

talkSPORT host Adrian Durham was left stunned as a section of Millwall fans BOOED their own players for taking the knee in their first game back at The Den since...

Millwall fans boo as players take knee for Black Lives Matter on first game back Fans are back at grounds after nine months away with Millwall fans booing when their team took the knee at the Den ahead of their Championship clash with Derby

Daily Star 2 hours ago