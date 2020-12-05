Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hopes for apology over disallowed goal
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
With the Steelmen and Hibernian level Bevis Mugabi bundled the ball into the net, only for referee Andrew Dallas to penalise Mark O'Hara for a push in the build-up - a decision disputed by gaffer Robinson.
