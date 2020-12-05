Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hopes for apology over disallowed goal

Daily Record Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hopes for apology over disallowed goalWith the Steelmen and Hibernian level Bevis Mugabi bundled the ball into the net, only for referee Andrew Dallas to penalise Mark O'Hara for a push in the build-up - a decision disputed by gaffer Robinson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like