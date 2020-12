William and Kate to set off on Royal Train journey to thank UK's coronavirus heroes Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will set off on a festive train journey across the UK to bring some Christmas cheer as they say thanks to coronavirus heroes. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will set off on a festive train journey across the UK to bring some Christmas cheer as they say thanks to coronavirus heroes. 👓 View full article

