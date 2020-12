William and Kate to travel by royal train to thank key workers Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

It is thought the tour will be the duchess’s first official journey by the royal train It is thought the tour will be the duchess’s first official journey by the royal train 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers



The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published on November 1, 2020