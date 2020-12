You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tens Of Millions Tn California, Stay-at-home Order



(CNN) Southern California and San Joaquin Valley residents will be under a stay-at-home order after the intensive care unit capacity in the two regions fell below 15%, triggering a mandate issued by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 20 minutes ago Nursing home deer hunting goes viral



Nice shot! These ladies had a blast "deer hunting" the staff at a nursing home in Blanchester, Ohio. Watch as employees at Continental Manor donned reindeer ears and hid behind Christmas trees while.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago These nursing home residents' holiday 'deer hunt' will make your day



Nursing home residents in Ohio laughed and shot soft arrows at staff during their holiday "deer hunt." Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago