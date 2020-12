Cambridge University launches master’s degree in responsible use of AI Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Cambridge University is launching a master’s degree course in the responsible use of artificial intelligence, which it says will be the UK’s first. 👓 View full article

