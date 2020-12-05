Sakhir Grand Prix: Mercedes 'impressed but not surprised' as George Russell shows star quality

Britain's George Russell sets the fastest time in first practice at the Sakhir Grand Prix as he had his first miles in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.

MANAMA – Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with new team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent..

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion Lewis Hamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latest title win on the same circuit last weekend in the..

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19



Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number..