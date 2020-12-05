Global  
 

Sakhir Grand Prix: Mercedes 'impressed but not surprised' as George Russell shows star quality

BBC News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Mercedes "impressed but not surprised" by George Russell's impressive performance through practice and qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir 00:49

 Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.

