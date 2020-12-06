Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Lloyd Webber confident there will be theatre audience ‘in droves’

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is confident there will be “an audience in droves” when live theatre returns and he is a “cock-eyed optimist” this will be by spring next year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Have you seen these box office bombs? [Video]

Have you seen these box office bombs?

Some movies soar at the box office and are highly anticipated before they even hit the cinema, epitomising what it means to be a summer blockbuster in terms of action, adventure and money coming into..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:39Published
Unlocking CTV Ads: The Basement’s Maher [Video]

Unlocking CTV Ads: The Basement’s Maher

INDIANAPOLIS -  Connected TV advertising promises super targeting, frequency capping and attributing outcomes back to view exposures. But, lately, that sales pitch has been searching for a buyer. In..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:45Published