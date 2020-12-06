Global  
 

Illingworth explosion: Man and woman in 'stable' condition

BBC News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The pair were injured in a blast at a house in Illingworth, Halifax on Saturday morning.
Illingworth explosion: Three people taken to hospital

 Firefighters were called to an explosion at a house in Green Lane in Illingworth, near Halifax.
BBC News

New Update (6 December): Explosion And House Fire, Green Lane, Illingworth, Halifax

 *Sunday December 6, 2020* West Yorkshire Police are continuing to work with partners today regarding Saturday’s explosion and fire. A 63-year-old woman...
West Yorkshire Police