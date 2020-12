Nickelodeon wants its next child star to be trans or non-binary – and it’s roped in a trans kids’ TV legend to help Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nickelodeon and actor Michael D. Cohen have launched a major search for the next child star, and they want to cast a trans actor. Cohen, the star of Nickelodeon shows Henry Danger and its spin-off, Danger Force, came out as trans in May 2019 – publicly disclosing what those around him had long known, which was that …... 👓 View full article

