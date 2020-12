Motsi Mabuse leaves Strictly fans floored with controversial remark Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

JJ Chalmers has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2020. JJ Chalmers has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2020. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like