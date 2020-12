Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published The Marksman Movie (2021) - Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz 02:35 The Marksman Movie (2021) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S. US Release Date: January 22, 2021 Starring: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa...