Covid: Army could be used to transport vaccine, says minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his..