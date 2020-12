Heathrow reveals plans for £5 drop-off charge in post-Covid recovery plan Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

All motorists entering Heathrow’s terminal forecourts will be liable for the cost, but some exceptions may apply for blue badge holders and emergency vehicles. All motorists entering Heathrow’s terminal forecourts will be liable for the cost, but some exceptions may apply for blue badge holders and emergency vehicles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like