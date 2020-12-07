Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William and Kate arrive in Edinburgh for first stop on royal train tour

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made the first stop on their festive morale-boosting tour of the country by royal train.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour

Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour 00:54

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh on Monday as part of aroyal train tour to thank key workers, communities and individuals for theirwork during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

William and Kate rent a reindeer [Video]

William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers [Video]

William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a tour of the country by train on Sunday, meeting frontline workers, care home staff, and teachers to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

William and Kate arrive in Edinburgh on first stop of royal train tour

 The royal couple are on a three-day tour to thank people for their efforts during the pandemic.
BBC News

William and Kate arrive in Edinburgh on first stop of UK Royal Train tour

William and Kate arrive in Edinburgh on first stop of UK Royal Train tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a national morale-boosting tour to thank people for their efforts during the coronavirus...
Sky News

Nicola Sturgeon refuses to comment on Prince William and Kate's Scotland trip

Nicola Sturgeon refuses to comment on Prince William and Kate's Scotland trip The First Minister said the royal couple's tour, which kicked off in Edinburgh today, was a 'matter for the royal household'.
Daily Record