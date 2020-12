Rangers star James Tavernier is up there with the likes of Kyle Walker and Steve Finnan, says Steven Gerrard Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

James Tavernier continued his incredible scoring streak as his 16th goal of the campaign helped relentless Rangers to a 4-0 win at Ross County. James Tavernier continued his incredible scoring streak as his 16th goal of the campaign helped relentless Rangers to a 4-0 win at Ross County. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like