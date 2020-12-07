Global  
 

US Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The US Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using changing rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.
Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rejects case over bathroom policy for transgender students

 The dispute was brought by a group of parents who argued the policy enacted by Dallas School District No. 2 in Oregon violated students' privacy rights.
CBS News

Oregon parents again tried to keep transgender students from using school bathrooms, and the Supreme Court wouldn't even hear the case

 The denied appeal was announced on the birthday of late Aimee Stephens, whose Supreme Court case led to workplace protections for transgender people.
Business Insider