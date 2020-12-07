US Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The US Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using changing rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.
The US Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using changing rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources