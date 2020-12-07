Serial Brighton paedophile jailed for abusing boys
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
A “pathetic” serial paedophile from Brighton has been jailed for 18 years for abusing two boys between dates in the late 1960s and early 1980s. Ronald Parker, 82, of Wiltshire House, Lavender Street, Brighton, was described as “a self-serving deviant” who stole his victims’ childhoods and their inno...
A “pathetic” serial paedophile from Brighton has been jailed for 18 years for abusing two boys between dates in the late 1960s and early 1980s. Ronald Parker, 82, of Wiltshire House, Lavender Street, Brighton, was described as “a self-serving deviant” who stole his victims’ childhoods and their inno...
|
|
|
You Might Like