Iain Henderson set for extended spell out as Ulster coach predicts no 'quick turnaround' for captain and Billy Burns also sits out Toulouse clash

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Iain Henderson set for extended spell out as Ulster coach predicts no 'quick turnaround' for captain and Billy Burns also sits out Toulouse clashUlster skipper Iain Henderson will miss the side's European opener against Toulouse on Friday night and head coach Dan McFarland has said there will be "no quick turnaround" from the knee injury the lock sustained on international duty.
