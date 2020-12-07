Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doug Scott: Everest summit mountaineer dies aged 79

BBC News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
During lockdown the mountaineer raised money for Nepal's poor by climbing up and down his stairs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doug Scott Doug Scott British mountaineer


Mount Everest Mount Everest Earth's highest mountain, part of the Himalaya between Nepal and Tibet

DNA Special: Mount Everest should have been named after Radhanath Sikdar and not a Britisher

 In 1865, the Royal Geographical Society named the highest mountain peak in the world as 'Mount Everest' after Sir George Everest.
DNA

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda

 A meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Trade and Transit was held on Monday, during which both sides reviewed the progress made on..
IndiaTimes

Despite a thaw in ties, Nepal may not drop Kalapani claim

 In a sign that Nepal is unlikely to back down on the Kalapani dispute, despite the renewed engagement with India, its foreign ministry has listed publication of..
IndiaTimes
Mass demonstration held in Nepal to demand restoration of monarchy [Video]

Mass demonstration held in Nepal to demand restoration of monarchy

A mass protest was held in Kathmandu on December 05, demanding restoration of monarchy in Nepal. Hundreds of pro-monarchy protestors gathered and organised a march. They chanted slogans in favour of monarchy system. In 2008, Nepal was declared a Federal Democratic Republic, abolishing the 240 year-old monarchy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Nepal, China to jointly announce revised height of Mount Everest

 Nepal and China are set to jointly announce the revised height of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. The Nepal government decided to measure the exact...
IndiaTimes

India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda

 A meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Trade and Transit was held on Monday, during which both sides reviewed the progress made on...
IndiaTimes

Discussing Nepal’s Geopolitical Trajectory – Analysis

Discussing Nepal’s Geopolitical Trajectory – Analysis Nepal sits hemmed in between the Chinese administered Tibet and India’s Gangetic plains. Historically colonial Britain looked at Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan as...
Eurasia Review