Premier League Match Day 11 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
It’s a hectic night here at the Amex as 2000 lucky fans attend a Premier League match for the first time since February. Tariq Lamptey returns to the starting line up after suspension and Pascal Gross keeps his place. Albion start the night in 16th with the so impressive Southampton in 8th...
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves 01:14

 An in-depth look at the stats as Liverpool and Wolves prepare for theirPremier League clash.

5 things we’ve thought about since Brighton & Hove Albion last played a Premier League match in front of a crowd at the Amex

 2000 fans will attend the Amex stadium tomorrow evening to watch Albion take on Southampton for the first time in a competitive fixture since the last leap year...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •The Argus

Another Premier League VAR controversy as Southampton get questionable penalty against Brighton (Video)

 The use of VAR has been a fiercely contested topic in the Premier League this season, with some decisions given after video review widely regarded as wrong;...
SoccerNews.com

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

 BBC Local News: Sussex -- Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.
BBC Local News