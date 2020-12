You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon's husband due to give evidence to Alex Salmond Inquiry today Peter Murrell will be asked a series of questions in his capacity as SNP chief executive.

Daily Record 9 hours ago



LIVE: Salmond inquiry hears from SNP chief Holyrood's inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of complaints against Alex Salmond hears from the SNP's chief executive.

BBC News 3 hours ago