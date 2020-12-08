Global  
 

Covid vaccine: 'Thrilled' Hancock warns of long way to go

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is thrilled that the first patients have received the Covid-19 vaccine but warns that the UK must stick to the rules for a few more months.
