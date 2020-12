Gemma Collins 'spills beans' in emotional Piers Morgan interview Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Tuesday's instalment of the show saw Piers and Susanna quiz Gemma on her bid to become Christmas number one in 2020. Tuesday's instalment of the show saw Piers and Susanna quiz Gemma on her bid to become Christmas number one in 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like