You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eco-activist Swampy sits in bamboo tower to prevent contractors building bridge



Veteran eco-warrior 'Swampy' is back campaigning as he sits in a precarious-looking 30 foot tall bamboo tower in the middle of a RIVER - to protest against the HS2 rail line.The activist, 47, whose.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 20 hours ago In 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act: RS Prasad



Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 slammed Congress for 'politicising' farmers' protests and said that in 2019 election manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 21 hours ago ‘Athletes have right to know what they are being tested for’: Payoshini Mitra



Payoshini Mitra, a researcher and an athlete’s rights activist, was involved in the Human Rights Watch report titled ‘They’re Chasing Us Away From Sport’, which was released on December 4. It.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:06 Published 2 days ago