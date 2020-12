You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources I'm A Celebrity: Who's in the castle?



The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed,with two new additions to the camp. Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall havejoined the campers at Gwrych Castle. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources I'm A Celeb fans share why they voted Giovanna Fletcher to win Gio received more votes than fellow finalists BBC Radio One DJ Jordan North and Vernon Kay to be the winner

Tamworth Herald 4 days ago



'If he doesn't win, it's a fix' - fans' view on I'm A Celeb final Giovanna Fletcher will battle it out against BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and TV presenter Vernon Kay in the final tomorrow

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago