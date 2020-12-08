Global  
 

Hang on to your face masks, top scientist advises

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Do not ditch the face masks just yet, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has warned, on the day the country woke to news that the very first dose of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered.
