Fury as NHS Lothian ban A&E hospital staff from wearing Christmas jumpers Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Staff in Edinburgh have been banned from putting up decorations or wearing festive jumpers under their PPE. Staff in Edinburgh have been banned from putting up decorations or wearing festive jumpers under their PPE. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like