Lee Westwood battling back injury as he chases European top spot
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Lee Westwood is hoping the old adage of “beware the injured golfer” rings true as he bids to become European number one for the third time – 20 years after first achieving the feat.
Lee Westwood is hoping the old adage of “beware the injured golfer” rings true as he bids to become European number one for the third time – 20 years after first achieving the feat.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources