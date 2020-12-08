Rob Burrow: Kevin Sinfield marathon fundraiser passes £2m for Motor Neurone Disease research
Money raised by Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield for team-mate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association passes £2m.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rob Burrow
Sinfield 'overwhelmed' after £1m raised for BurrowKevin Sinfield raises more than £1m after he runs seven marathons in seven days in support of Rob Burrow, who has Motor Neurone Disease.
BBC News
Former rugby player to run seven marathons in seven days
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11Published
Kevin Sinfield
Motor neuron disease Group of neurological disorders affecting motor neurons
Leeds Rhinos English professional rugby league football club
Motor Neurone Disease Association
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources