Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rob Burrow: Kevin Sinfield marathon fundraiser passes £2m for Motor Neurone Disease research

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Money raised by Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield for team-mate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association passes £2m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Sinfield completes seven marathons, raises over £1m

Sinfield completes seven marathons, raises over £1m 03:46

 Kevin Sinfield says he feels 'completely overwhelmed' after raising more than £1m for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by completing seven marathons in seven days to support his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rob Burrow Rob Burrow

Sinfield 'overwhelmed' after £1m raised for Burrow

 Kevin Sinfield raises more than £1m after he runs seven marathons in seven days in support of Rob Burrow, who has Motor Neurone Disease.
BBC News
Former rugby player to run seven marathons in seven days [Video]

Former rugby player to run seven marathons in seven days

Former Leeds Rhino player, Kevin Sinfield, is running seven marathons over seven days for his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow. It is to raise money for the 38-year-old who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year. The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby is aiming to raise £77,777 in support of both Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The number seven was most associated with Burrow throughout his playing career. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Kevin Sinfield Kevin Sinfield


Motor neuron disease Motor neuron disease Group of neurological disorders affecting motor neurons


Leeds Rhinos Leeds Rhinos English professional rugby league football club


Motor Neurone Disease Association Motor Neurone Disease Association

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go [Video]

Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go

Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield has completed six marathons in as many days and has one more to run on Monday as he raises money and awareness for Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published
Sinfield begins charity marathons for MND [Video]

Sinfield begins charity marathons for MND

Kevin Sinfield begins the first of his seven marathons in seven days to raise money and awareness for motor neurone disease,

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:37Published