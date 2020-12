You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GP vaccinations rolled out in England



Vaccination clinics run by family doctors will begin across England fromMonday but people have been warned that a rise in cases after Christmassocialising could disrupt the roll out of the jabs. GP.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 hour ago GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England



Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11 Published 3 hours ago FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief



U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a press conference on Saturday that the FDA's decision to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine the day before was.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago