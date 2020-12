Defense Adviser Quits In Protest Of Trump Admin's Pentagon Purge



The Defense Business Board is a Pentagon advisory group that has recently undergone a purge at the hands of the Trump administration. Now, one of the survivors of that purge has resigned in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 14 hours ago

AXIOS - Clip - Former CISA Director Christopher Krebs on Disinformation and Donald Trump



AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Former CISA Director Christopher Krebs on Disinformation and Donald Trump - HBO Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:31 Published 15 hours ago