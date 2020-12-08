Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood says ‘dance is for everyone’ amid complaints over Priscilla drag routine Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has declared that “dance is for everyone”, after viewers complained about a dazzling Priscilla-inspired drag routine. Saturday’s (5 December) episode of Strictly saw professional dancers Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe take to the floor... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

