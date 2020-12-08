Johnson backs ‘hugely valuable’ tour by William and Kate
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal train tour is a “welcome morale boost”, No 10 said, after Downing Street officials initially refused to say it complied with coronavirus restrictions.
Boris Johnson believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal train tour is a “welcome morale boost”, No 10 said, after Downing Street officials initially refused to say it complied with coronavirus restrictions.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources