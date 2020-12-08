Global  
 

Johnson backs ‘hugely valuable’ tour by William and Kate

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal train tour is a “welcome morale boost”, No 10 said, after Downing Street officials initially refused to say it complied with coronavirus restrictions.
