England rugby star suffering dementia at age 42 Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Thompson, who admits he sometimes forgets his wife's name and has four children, all under the age of seven, began playing rugby when he was 15. Thompson, who admits he sometimes forgets his wife's name and has four children, all under the age of seven, began playing rugby when he was 15. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like