Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources William and Kate rent a reindeer



During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers



Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a tour of the country by train on Sunday, meeting frontline workers, care home staff, and teachers to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh on Monday as part of aroyal train tour to thank key workers, communities and individuals for theirwork during the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago