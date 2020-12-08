Global  
 

Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her Windsor Castle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their royal train tour of the country.
News video: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh 01:49

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for...

