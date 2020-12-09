Global  
 

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir to finish fixture on Wednesday following walk off

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Paris St Germain’s Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir will be completed on Wednesday after players from both teams walked off the pitch on Tuesday night when the fourth official was accused of racism.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy 00:45

 Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

