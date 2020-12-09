PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir to finish fixture on Wednesday following walk off
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Paris St Germain’s Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir will be completed on Wednesday after players from both teams walked off the pitch on Tuesday night when the fourth official was accused of racism.
