Irish Sea Brexit trade deal done after UK drops plan to ignore law

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Businesses say they need more detail of a new UK-EU deal on trade flow to Northern Ireland from across the Irish Sea - which includes measures to safeguard the supply of goods onto supermarket shelves here.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...

