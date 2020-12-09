£29 Christmas dinner among cheapest in 50 years... but enjoy it while it lasts

Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin Christmas this year after his annual appearances were thrown into doubt for the first time in over half...
A baker has sparked a global craze for decorating Terry's Chocolate Oranges after creating edible Christmas-themed gnome-like figures complete with edible fur and hats.Cake decorator Chelle Holmes, 42,..