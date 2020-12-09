Global  
 

£29 Christmas dinner among cheapest in 50 years... but enjoy it while it lasts

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020
£29 Christmas dinner among cheapest in 50 years... but enjoy it while it lastsEnjoy it while it lasts with Brexit hurtling towards us, but this year's Christmas dinner will be the second cheapest in 50 years.
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years 01:56

 Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin Christmas this year after his annual appearances were thrown into doubt for the first time in over half...

