You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bonita family makes gifts despite pandemic



A family in Bonita assembled 1,000 gift bags for foster children in San Diego and homeless children in Mexico so they have a present this holiday season. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:55 Published 5 days ago Toys At Christmas Is The Next Way The Boys & Girls Clubs Are Help Families



The Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up for their families in many ways this year, and Christmas is no exception. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection will help those clubs provide new toys to each.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago