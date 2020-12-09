Global  
 

Brexit: EU officials allowed at Northern Ireland border checks but UK vetoes ‘mini’ Brussels embassy

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
There will be no European Union embassy in Northern Ireland but Brussels officials will be permitted at border checks in the region once the transition period ends, a senior minister has confirmed.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain

Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain 03:38

 Northern Ireland retailers say they're not ready for new trading arrangements with Britain from January 1 as they've not been given the technical information needed.

