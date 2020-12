Real reason McDonald's play classical music in Scots restaurants Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

McDonald's restaurants across Scotland have been known to ditch pop tunes in favour of classical music while diners tuck into their food McDonald's restaurants across Scotland have been known to ditch pop tunes in favour of classical music while diners tuck into their food 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like