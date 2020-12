Gordon Ramsay divides fans over £140 Christmas dinner with 'missing' trimmings Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Scottish TV chef, 54, posted a clip on social media of the festive meal from his Bread Street Kitchen eatery in London. The Scottish TV chef, 54, posted a clip on social media of the festive meal from his Bread Street Kitchen eatery in London. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like