You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zimbabwe: Health experts warn of COVID-19 vaccine delays



Health experts in Zimbabwe are warning it could take six months before a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available there because of logistical and ecomomic challenges. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted



London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago Owner hits out at Government as Soho bar begins serving McDonald’s



The owner of G-A-Y has attacked the Government’s “ridiculous” tier systemafter its London venue was forced to reinvent itself with table service andfood from McDonald’s. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago